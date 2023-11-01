ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrababu Naidu arrives at his residence in Undavalli

November 01, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 12:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Workers of both TDP and JSP, accorded a traditional welcome to Chandrababu Naidu by breaking coconuts and pumpkins.

V Raghavendra
Nara Bhuvaneswari giving a traditional welcome to her husband and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu at their Undavalli residence near Vijayawada in the early hours of Wednesday, November 1, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu reached his residence at Undavalli here in the early hours of Wednesday, November1, 2023.

Mr. Naidu came out of Rajamahendravaram central jail around 4.30 p.m. on October 31, on being given interim bail by the High Court in the skill development scam case. 

Mr. Naidu’s convoy had to movee slowly as huge crowds welcomed him on the way. Waving party flags, TDP cadres gave him a rousing reception at major junctions on the national highway.  They were joined by a large number of workers of the Jana Sena Party (JSP), which recently forged an alliance with the TDP.

The celebrations peaked at Benz Circle in Vijayawada city as Mr. Naidu’s convoy arrived. 

Workers of both TDP and JSP, accorded a traditional welcome to Mr. Naidu by breaking coconuts and pumpkins.

CONNECT WITH US