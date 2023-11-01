HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chandrababu Naidu arrives at his residence in Undavalli

Workers of both TDP and JSP, accorded a traditional welcome to Chandrababu Naidu by breaking coconuts and pumpkins.

November 01, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 12:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Nara Bhuvaneswari giving a traditional welcome to her husband and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu at their Undavalli residence near Vijayawada in the early hours of Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Nara Bhuvaneswari giving a traditional welcome to her husband and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu at their Undavalli residence near Vijayawada in the early hours of Wednesday, November 1, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu reached his residence at Undavalli here in the early hours of Wednesday, November1, 2023.

Mr. Naidu came out of Rajamahendravaram central jail around 4.30 p.m. on October 31, on being given interim bail by the High Court in the skill development scam case. 

Mr. Naidu’s convoy had to movee slowly as huge crowds welcomed him on the way. Waving party flags, TDP cadres gave him a rousing reception at major junctions on the national highway.  They were joined by a large number of workers of the Jana Sena Party (JSP), which recently forged an alliance with the TDP.

The celebrations peaked at Benz Circle in Vijayawada city as Mr. Naidu’s convoy arrived. 

Workers of both TDP and JSP, accorded a traditional welcome to Mr. Naidu by breaking coconuts and pumpkins.

Related Topics

Telugu Desam Party / corruption & bribery / justice and rights / parties and movements / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.