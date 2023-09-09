Chandrababu Naidu arrest September 10 updates | Arrested TDP chief shifted to SIT office after medical tests

Naidu, named ‘principal conspirator’ in the multi-crore skill development scam, said he was prepared to sacrifice his life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people.

September 09, 2023 10:22 am | Updated September 10, 2023 06:46 am IST

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 said that former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was the principal conspirator and “accused no 1” in the ₹371 crore skill development scam. The agency further said that the government order was issued under Mr. Naidu’s instructions, intending to cause wrongful loss to the public exchequer and gain to private individuals.

The former CM was arrested by the CID around 6 a.m. from RK Function Hall at Gnanapuram in Nandyala town in connection with the scam. In its remand report, “The CID has said that according to the investigation so far, the total amount spent by private entities on six skill development clusters is sourced exclusively from funds advanced by the Government of AP and AP Skill Development Center, totalling ₹371 crore.”

The CID alleged that the investigation implicates prime accused Mr. Naidu, along with the Telugu Desam Party, as beneficiaries of the misappropriated funds. Mr. Naidu is considered the principal conspirator behind the scheme, orchestrating the transfer of public funds to private entities via shell companies, resulting in a loss to the public exchequer and private gains, it added. The ultimate use of the misappropriated funds, including cash holdings with individuals like Vikas Khanvilkar, requires further examination.

