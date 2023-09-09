Chandrababu Naidu arrest: Telugu Desam Party leaders to meet Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer in Visakhapatnam on September 10

September 09, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A delegation of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will be meeting Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer at the Port Guest House at 9.45 a.m. here on September 10 (Sunday).

The delegation will include MLAs Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, who is also TDP State president, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, and P.G.V.R Naidu (Gana Babu), former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, and former MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and Palla Srinivasa Rao.

The TDP leaders were supposed to meet the Governor at about 7.15 p.m. on Saturday. However, they could not make it as they were detained by the city police since morning to prevent law & order issues following the arrest of TDP national president and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly N. Chandrababu Naidu by the CID.

The leaders would be submitting a representation over the developments in the State.

Mr. Abuld Nazeer was in Visakhapatnam to attend Andhra University’s convocation and a few other programmes. He was scheduled to visit Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Sunday.

A few TDP leaders opined that the police had deliberately postponed their release from the police station to ensure they did not meet the Governor.