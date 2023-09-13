Chandrababu Naidu arrest: TDP launches ‘I am with Babu’ signature campaign

September 13, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu launched a signature campaign with the slogan, ‘I am with Babu’,in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on September 13 (Wednesday) protesting against the alleged implication of the party’s national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development project scam.

Mr. Atchannaidu criticised the State government for digging out an old case against Mr. Naidu, while several other co-accused in the same case were out on bail, and insisted that the case was fabricated as the government was bent on sending Mr. Naidu to jail.

The celebrations that followed Mr. Naidu’s arrest was an indication of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party’s intention to torment him on one concocted charge or the other. He expressed confidence that Mr. Naidu would eventually come out of the crisis unscathed.

Party leaders Payyavula Keshav (PAC Chairman), P. Narayana (former Minister), P. Anuradha (MLC), and T.D. Janardhan, R. Srinivasa Reddy, P. Narasimha Reddy, B. Ramanjaneyulu, A.V. Ramana and D. Narendra were among those present.

