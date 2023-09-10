ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrababu Naidu arrest| TDP delegation’s attempt to meet A.P. Governor turns futile for second day

September 10, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The TDP delegation led by Atchannaidu was scheduled to meet the Governor at 7.15 p.m. on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

Governor of Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer. File | Photo Credit: Arun Kulkarni

Consecutively for the second day on Sunday, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders failed to meet Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer.

The appointment was given to the TDP delegation at 9.45 a.m., but was cancelled by the Governor’s office again. The leaders planned to submit a representation over the developments in the State.

“We were prepared to meet the Governor as the appointment was fixed at 9.45 a.m. However, at around 9.30 p.m., we were informed that the appointment with Mr. Syed Abdul Nazeer was cancelled. We were asked to come at the same time tomorrow [Monday],” TDP State president K. Atchannaidu told the media in Visakhapatnam.

A few TDP leaders alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was behind the appointment being cancelled.

However, there is speculation that the appointment has been cancelled as the hearing in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation case, in which the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested, is going on in the Anti-Corruption Bureau court in Vijayawada.

The TDP delegation led by Mr. Atchannaidu, and comprising former Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and others, was scheduled to meet the Governor at 7.15 p.m. on Saturday. However, the leaders were unable to make it since they were placed under detention by the city police, in the view of Mr. Naidu’s arrest.

The Governor is in Visakhapatnam since the last two days to attend Andhra University’s convocation and a few other programmes.

