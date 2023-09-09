Chandrababu Naidu arrest | Prepared to sacrifice my life in interests of Telugu people, says former CM

September 09, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Around the time of his arrest at Nandyal in the early hours of Saturday, TDP national president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said in a message on ‘X’ that he had been selflessly serving the people for the last 45 years.

“I am prepared to sacrifice my life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people. No force on earth can stop me from serving Telugu people, my Andhra Pradesh and my motherland,” he stated.

Mr. Naidu said in a public meeting at Rayadurgam in Anantapur district a couple of days ago that he might be arrested soon for “questioning the YSR Congress Party’s misrule”.

As he predicted, the CID arrested Mr. Naidu at Nandyal where he was camping as part of ‘Babu Surety - Bhavishyath Ki Guarantee’ programme which is aimed at exposing the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s alleged failures.

