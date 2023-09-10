HamberMenu
Chandrababu Naidu arrest | Police violating rules, alleges TDP leader Kimidi Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna was taken into custody on Sunday morning when he was about to participate in the hunger strike

September 10, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
TDP activists arguing with police at the Police Commissioner in Vijayawada on September 10.

TDP activists arguing with police at the Police Commissioner in Vijayawada on September 10. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Telugu Desam Party’s Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna on September 10 alleged that the police department was violating all rules and regulations by preventing Opposition leaders from airing their views and staging protests over the arrest of TDP national president and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Nagarjuna was taken into custody on Sunday morning when he was about to participate in the hunger strike, deploring the arrest of Mr. Naidu.

Track Chandrababu Naidu arrest Live updates here

He wore black dress to register his protest against the ‘‘undemocratic’ methods adopted by the police.

Mr. Nagarjuna alleged that the YSRCP Government indulged in “political vendetta” to show Mr. Naidu in a poor light by including his name in ‘so-called’ fund diversion of Skill Development Corporation.

As many leaders were under detention, the hunger strike was postponed in Vizianagaram, Cheepurupalli and other parts.

