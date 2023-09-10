HamberMenu
Chandrababu Naidu arrest Live updates | TDP chief brought to ACB Court in Vijayawada

In the early hours of September 10, Chandrababu Naidu was shifted to the SIT office after being taken to a hospital in Vijayawada for medical tests following a 10-hour-long interrogation, a police official said

September 10, 2023 06:56 am | Updated 07:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
CID officers shifting Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in the alleged multi-crore scam in AP Skill Development Corporation, to Government General Hospital (GGH), before producing him in ACB court in Vijayawada on Sunday.

CID officers shifting Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in the alleged multi-crore scam in AP Skill Development Corporation, to Government General Hospital (GGH), before producing him in ACB court in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

After more than 23 hours of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, the former chief minister was brought to ACB court in Vijayawada on September 10 morning. Meanwhile, the NTR Commissionerate Police tightened security at the ACB Special Court. The security system was reviewed Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

In the early hours of Sunday, Mr. Naidu was shifted to the SIT office after being taken to a hospital in Vijayawada for medical tests following a 10-hour-long interrogation, a police official said.

Chandrababu Naidu arrest September, 9, 2023 updates

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 said that former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was the principal conspirator and “accused no 1” in the ₹371 crore skill development scam. The agency further said that the government order was issued under Mr. Naidu’s instructions, intending to cause wrongful loss to the public exchequer and gain to private individuals.

Also Read | Chandrababu Naidu mired in corruption, alleges Andhra Pradesh IT Minister

The former CM was arrested by the CID around 6 a.m. from RK Function Hall at Gnanapuram in Nandyala town in connection with the scam. In its remand report, “The CID has said that according to the investigation so far, the total amount spent by private entities on six skill development clusters is sourced exclusively from funds advanced by the Government of AP and AP Skill Development Center, totalling ₹371 crore.”

  • September 10, 2023 07:06
    NTR Commissionerate Police tighten security at ACB Special Court in Vijayawada
  • September 10, 2023 07:04
    TDP leaders to protest across AP

    TDP leaders and party workers have planned a protest across Andhra Pradesh today.

