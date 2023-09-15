Chandrababu Naidu arrest: CID misleading courts, alleges Payyavula Keshav

September 15, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday alleged that the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) misled the courts in respect of the cases against party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, TDP Uravakonda MLA and Public Accounts Committee Chairman Payyavula Kesav alleged that CID Additional Director General N. Sanay and Additional Advocate General P. Sudhakar Reddy were “spreading untruths and blatant lies” against the former Chief Minister.

“Can anyone prove that there is no connection between the Siemens Industrial Software India Pvt. Ltd. and the Siemens?” he asked.

Pointing out that the annual business turnover of the Siemens was six times higher than the annual budget of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Keshav wondered whether such organisations would remain silent if anybody uses its name clandestinely.

“The State government does not appear to have proper understanding of what skill development is. In fact, the government is playing with the lives of youth, but not with Mr. Naidu,” he said, and exhorted the people to ponder over it.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were claiming that the Siemens AG wrote a letter to the government. If it were true, let them make the document public, he said.