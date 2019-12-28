Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders involved in insider trading: Cabinet sub-committee report

The Cabinet sub-committee, which probed the alleged irregularities and insider trading in the capital Amaravati, submitted its report to the State government, which will take legal opinion before referring it to the law enforcing agencies.

According to the report, persons privy to the likely location of capital allegedly purchased lands in the capital city/capital region area just prior to the formal official declaration.

The committee pointed out that irregularities took place with regard to the boundary of the capital area to benefit certain connected people, holding lands on the fringes.

Violation of provisions of AP Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfer) Act of 1977, Violation of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989, and irregularities in land allotment took place, the report said.

The list includes many people who held high positions in the previous government, including Ministers, their relatives, workers, and drivers. The transactions took place six months before December 2014, when Amaravati was named as the capital region. “Prominent persons involved in insider trading include N. Chandrababu Naidu, Vemuri Ravi Kumar Prasad, NRI, close associate of Sri Nara Lokesh; Paritala Sunitha, former Minister; G.V.S. Anjaneyulu Former MLA Vinukonda; Sri Lingamaneni Ramesh, Sri Payyavula Keshav, PAC Chairman and MLA Uravakonda. Other important leaders of TDP were Lanka Dinakar, Dhulipalla Narendra, Kambhampati Ramamohan Rao, Putta Mahesh Yadav,” the report stated.

‘Manipulations’

The committee noticed two types of manipulations. Redesigning the boundaries of the land pooling scheme area, such that the lands of the leaders of the TDP or their relatives fell adjacent to the boundary of the LPS zone.

Redrawing the boundaries of CRDA to bring the areas belonging to the leaders of the Telugu Desam Party in the CRDA zone was also noticed.

VBC Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited, Kodela Siva Prasad, Lingamaneni Ramesh, Yalamanchili Sivalinga Prasad were the names that figured in redrawing the boundaries of the CRDA. Fraudulent surrender of lanka, poramboke, government lands towards the LPS scheme to receive the returnable plots was also noticed.

Baseless, says Naidu

Brushing aside the findings, Mr. Naidu said, “They are just baseless allegations. We are ready for any judicial probe on these allegations any time.”