GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chandrababu Naidu adopting double standards over volunteers’ system: Dharmana Prasada Rao

April 10, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao speaking during the YSRCP leaders and activists meeting organised in Ampolu village of Gara mandal in Srikakulam Assembly constituency, on Wednesday.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao speaking during the YSRCP leaders and activists meeting organised in Ampolu village of Gara mandal in Srikakulam Assembly constituency, on Wednesday.

Minister for Revenue and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate of Srikakulam Assembly constituency, Dharmana Prasada Rao, alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was adopting double standards over volunteers’ system, as he was afraid of the network which was created to ensure that all services reached the door steps of people. He addressed the party leaders and activists in Ampolu of Gara mandal of Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

“Mr. Naidu has previously objected the system and criticised volunteers many a time. Now, he is trying to lure them by offering honorarium of ₹10,000 a month. The volunteers will not believe him as Mr. Naidu is known to change his words whenever he has been voted to power,” said Mr. Prasada Rao. He exuded confidence that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would form the government with overwhelming majority in forthcoming elections. YSRCP Srikakulam MP candidate Perada Tilak and other leaders were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.