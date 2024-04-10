Chandrababu Naidu adopting double standards over volunteers’ system: Dharmana Prasada Rao

April 10, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Minister for Revenue and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate of Srikakulam Assembly constituency, Dharmana Prasada Rao, alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was adopting double standards over volunteers’ system, as he was afraid of the network which was created to ensure that all services reached the door steps of people. He addressed the party leaders and activists in Ampolu of Gara mandal of Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

“Mr. Naidu has previously objected the system and criticised volunteers many a time. Now, he is trying to lure them by offering honorarium of ₹10,000 a month. The volunteers will not believe him as Mr. Naidu is known to change his words whenever he has been voted to power,” said Mr. Prasada Rao. He exuded confidence that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would form the government with overwhelming majority in forthcoming elections. YSRCP Srikakulam MP candidate Perada Tilak and other leaders were present.