‘Chandanotsavam’ to be performed at Simhachalam on May 14

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 May 2021 22:32 IST

Devotees can participate virtually in the event by donating sandalwood paste to the deity

The annual ‘Chandanotsavam’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple will be organised at Simhachalam on May 14. However, the festival will be organised without devotees in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the orders of the State government.

The Hereditary Trustee Sanchaita Gajapati, Executive Officer Suryakala and the Trust Board decided to provide an opportunity to the devotees to participate virtually by donating ‘chandanam’ (sandalwood paste) to the deity and their ‘gotra’ and names would be recited in front of the ‘nijarupam’ of the deity on the auspicious day.

Devotees can donate ₹10,116 and ₹20,116 for offering ½ kg and 1 kg of ‘chandanam’ respectively. There is no limit for this offering of sandalwood paste as the deity is very fond of it, according to a statement issued by the temple on Monday.

The names and ‘gotras’ of devotees, who offer ₹1,116 will be recited on the day of ‘Chandanotsavam’ in front of the god. The donors of ₹10,116 and ₹20,116 will be sent a small piece of sandalwood as ‘prasad’ and a small piece of ‘seshavastram’ of the Lord will also be sent to the donors of ₹20,116.

Those who send the above amount should send a screen shot, photo and ‘gotra namams’ to the WhatsApp number 6303800736. They can contact the same number for more details.

The donations should be sent to: UPI ID:9491000635@SBI or SBI account number 11257208642, IFCS code SBIN 0002795*

Live telecast

The festival will be telecast live on that day from kalyana mandapam. Donors can view the recitation of their names and ‘gotras’. The donations should be sent on or before May 13.