‘Chandanotsavam’ to be performed at Simhachalam on April 26

The annual ‘Chandanotsavam’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy atop Simhachalam here on April 26 will be performed by temple priests and will be out of bounds to devotees owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

On Vaisakha Suddha Tadiya, popularly known as ‘Akshaya Tritiya’, every year the layers of sandalwood paste covering the deity are ceremonially removed and a large number of devotees worship ‘Him’ in the ‘nijarupa’ on a single day. The annual ‘nijarupa darshan’ begins in the early hours and the next day in the small hours the deity is again covered with sandalwood paste. Lakhs from the State and the neighbouring Odisha throng the hilltop shrine for the annual ‘darshan’.

The ‘Chandanotsavam’ is being performed for more than 11 centuries now according to the temple history, it was stated. There has been no knowledge of it being not performed since then or not allowing devotees.

This also will be the first time the trust board Chairman or trustees are not going to be part of the utsav, mainly to reduce the number of persons at the ritual, sources said.

Live on YouTube

“Keeping in view the health hazards involved and the instructions of the Central and the State governments it has been decided not to allow devotees to the Chandanotsavam,” says Executive Officer M. Venkateswara Rao. The ‘pujas’ will be beamed live on YouTube.

Following a suggestion by Simhachalam Devasthanam Trust Board Chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, the festival and the associated rituals will be performed only by 15 priests and the staff required.

In the ‘Sahasra Ghatabhishekam’ that precedes the covering of the idol with sandalwood paste again 400 Vaishnavite ritwiks from all over the State used to participate. Now it will be performed by only temple priests.

The temple has not been allowing devotees since March 20 in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The making of sandalwood paste by grinding the wood on slabs will begin on April 16.