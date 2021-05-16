Chandanotsavam in virtual mode nets ₹15.45 lakh

Donations to be accepted during the next three rounds of Chandanam offering to the deity this year

Notwithstanding the celebration of Chandanotsavam in the virtual mode in view of the pandemic situation, the hundi collections at the temple of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Naraismha Swamy of Simhachalam on that day totalled ₹15.45 lakh.

The biggest festival of the temple during the year draws thousands of devotees every year. This year it was held on May 14 without devotees in view of the second wave surge in COVID-19.

The devotees, however, sent their offerings online. A total of 338 devotees offered ₹1,116 each for reciting their ‘gothram’ in front of the deity (total ₹4.33 lakh). Their ‘gothras’ and names were recited in front of the ‘Nijarupam’ on that day. The event was telecast live. A total of 56 devotees offered half kg sandalwood paste each ₹10,116 each (total ₹5.66 lakh) and 22 devotees offered 1 kg ‘chandanam’ or ₹20,116 each (total ₹4.42 lakh). Another ₹1.03 lakh was received through online donations.

Chandanam and Sesha Vastram will be sent to devotees, who donated one kg chandanam, and chandanam will be sent to other eligible devotees in a couple of days to the address sent by them.

The authorities have to decided to accept donations during the next three rounds of Chandanam offering to the deity this year. There is no limit on the sandalwood offerings. Those who send the donations should send a screen shot and ‘gothra namas’ to the WhatsApp no. 6303800736. They can call on the same number for any further queries.

Donations can be sent to UPI ID: 9491000635@SBI or SBI account no. 11257208642 IFSC code SBIN 0002795.

Temple trustee Sanchaita Gajapati and Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala thanked the devotees for their cooperation in the successful conduct of Chandanotsavam.