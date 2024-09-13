Champions’ village weighed down by neglect

Seeing a drizzle fall on his paddy field made 39-year-old Pokala Appala Naidu jubilant. But the former national weightlifting champion’s gleeful face quickly changed to a vision of glumness at the mention of the village gym in Voosaavaanipeta, 12 km away from the district headquarters of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

The gym was set up by the village-based distinguished weightlifting coaches Neelamsetti Appanna and Injarapu Viswanadham in the 1980s.

Remnants of past splendour

Mr. Naidu, a well-built, five-foot-tall man in his work clothes—murky and wrinkled pants and shirt—takes a moment to bring a smile back on his face as he shows around the much-famous gym, now in shambles, with rusted equipment inside a dilapidated thatched hut. He is the gym’s keykeeper and is responsible for showing it around to visitors who come once in a blue moon.

Mr. Naidu recalled his childhood when the place was the factory of India’s champion weightlifters. The place was adorned with shiny medals, abuzz with sportspersons and coaches, even as the clanking sounds of the gym equipment dominated the scene.

Today, the weightlifting rink where many national champions were given formal training has turned into a storeroom for firewood. Amid cobwebs, the push-up kit rots in rust, and the toilet once used by the women weightlifters is in ruins.

The Olympic fame

Voosaavaanipeta drew international attention when Karanam Malleswari, the first woman Olympian of India, clinched the bronze medal in weightlifting at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Ms Malleswari, a well-known name in and around the village, used to accompany her elder sister Karanam Narasamma to the village gym, where the latter received weightlifting training. Ms. Malleswari must have been younger than 10 years old when she regularly visited the gym, and some argue that it was here that she got the inspiration to pursue the sport.

“As a young boy, I served milk to the women weightlifters during the practice session in this gym. Most of those who trained here rose to become the national weightlifters who brought fame to our village. It pains me to see it in this desperate state,” says a teary-eyed Mr. Naidu.

Today, 24 years after reaching the pinnacle of fame, the village does not even have a single weightlifter. Mr. Naidu, who quit the sport seven years ago, says, “Even though nobody practices, every child in our village has the zeal and potential to become a weightlifting champion. Earlier, at least 30 youths, mostly girls, used to pursue weightlifting as a serious career. But now, the sport is extinct in our village due to a lack of support from the government and patrons,” he says.

Mr. Naidu, who graduated in political science, is now a full-time farmer who occasionally attends railway works on a contract basis. Unlike many sportspersons who enjoy media attention, this former national champion, whose best was a 132-kg snatch and who was unbeatable for a few years, was reluctant to be photographed. He says he’s not proud of anything, as he feels helpless seeing the gym and the sport that brought a unique identity to his village, which is now in dire straits.

A deep-rooted tradition

The roots of weightlifting in the village go back half a century. Traditional weightlifting thrived in Amadalavalasa town, a ten-minute walk from Voosaavaanipeta. Back then, it was limited to only men who used to display their physical calibre by lifting stone boulders and bags of black gram during the village festivals. The three-day Sankranthi festival was the main venue for showcasing their talent—a tradition unique to only Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts in Andhra Pradesh.

The pioneers

In the early 1970s, Kothakota Amminaidu established the Maruthi Yuvajana Vyayama Mandali Gym and started the Srikakulam District Weightlifting & Bodybuilding Association (SDWBA) in 1972. The gym is popularly known as Maruthi Gym.

Between 1973 and 1974, renowned weightlifter Neelamsetti Appanna of Voosaavanipeta village served as the secretary of the SDWBA before he left for the National Institue of Sports (NIS-Patiala).

“By the late 1980s, Neelamsetti Appanna had returned to our village from the NIS-Patiala, bringing news that women weightlifters would soon be allowed to compete at the Olympics, and the rest is history,” says a 72-year-old Injarapu Viswanadham of Voosavaanipeta village. He was made the SDWBA secretary after Mr. Appanna.

The golden age

1982-2010 remains the golden age of weightlifting in India and Srikakulam district, opined Mr. Viswanadham

By the late 1980s, Mr. Appanna and Mr. Viswanadham managed to convince the parents of seven 10-year-old girls identified in Voosavanipeta and nearby villages to send their children to be professionally trained in weightlifting in the Voosavanipeta village itself.

Mr. Appanna converted a portion of his land into a gym, and professional training was launched with the first batch of seven girls—Kapiri Seetamma, Neelamsetti Laskhmi, Pilla Lakshmi, Neelamsetti Lakshmi (presently serving as Andhra Pradesh State Weightlifting Association president), Karanam Narasamma (who retired after serving with the Paramilitary force), elder sister of Olympian Karanam Malleswari, and N. Prabha.

“Except Karanam Narasamma, the rest of the girls belonged to poor and landless families. Families that own land did not send their children for the training. We could not convince more families to put their children in weightlifting sports. We guaranteed the parents that the girls would be given the necessary diet, which is expensive, and provide them with free training. We aimed to tap the opportunity and make the girls Olympic champions,” added Mr. Viswanadham.

All those girls, except for Kapiri Seetamma, who quit the sport, grew up to have thriving careers and held various posts in government service.

Nearly 50 weightlifters, including over 20 women, from Voosavanipeta have cracked jobs in the sports quota, as claimed by the villagers. There are 400 households in Voosavanipeta village.

Cream of the crop

“Our village had produced 12 national women weightlifters and 20 national men weightlifters. Until recent years, our village was home to weightlifting in Andhra Pradesh,” claimed Mr. Viswanadham.

At least 20 women emerged as national-level athletes and weightlifters within the four-kilometre radius of Amadalavalasa town.

Recently, Mr. Appanna retired as Visakhapatnam Regional Joint Director of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) and returned to Voosavanipeta only to be disappointed by the state of the sport here.

‘Enter at your own risk’

Another structure that reflects the sorry state of the sport in the village is the weightlifting training centre. Set up between 1987 and 88, a few metres away from the village gym, with the donation of one Damurthi Surya Rao and government aid, it lies abandoned, made inaccessible by the growth of weeds.

Pointing at the training centre’s location, the village women collecting drinking water from street taps alerted: “Beware of open defecation on the way. That building has been abandoned as nobody has been practising for years.”

The training centre is now inaccessible by foot. Only those who dare cross the open defecation area, braving snakes and bushes, can reach the dilapidated spot hidden amidst big trees. Unless the jungle is cleared, reaching the centre seems a risky affair.

An inaccesible stadium

The condition of the only international-standard weightlifting rink available at Kodi Rammoorthy Stadium (KR) in the district is no different. However, by 2010,it was catching dust due to the lack of coaches. Later, the lone weightlifting coach deputed by the SAAP was transferred out of the Srikakulam district upon a personal request.

Six years ago, the state government demolished the indoor stadium with the weightlifting rink as part of the stadium’s modernisation. However, no fund was allotted for the stadium modernisation during the tenure of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (2019-24). In June this year, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Telugu Desam Party leader N. Chandrababu Naidu, was voted to power in Andhra Pradesh. Union Civil Aviation Minister and Srikakulam Member of Parliament Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has announced that the stadium’s modernisation will be completed by next year.

Even though the K.R. stadium is modernised, weightlifters from the Amadalavalasa area say they cannot use it due to the lack of affordable transport.

Shortage of coaches

“For over a decade, no full-time weightlifting coach was posted anywhere in the Srikakulam district. In July, a district-level competition was held near Srikakulam, and only 26 weightlifters, including seven women, participated. This is unfortunate, and such low participation only indicates one thing- the extinction of the sport in the district,” a senior coach based in Amadalavalasa told The Hindu.

Unkept promises

The Andhra Pradesh government pledged land to establish the Srikakulam District-Level Weightlifting Academy in 2014. However, it never got realised.

“Three governments in power since 2014 promised support for setting up a district-level weightlifting academy. We met the respective Chief Ministers for this purpose. But nothing worked out,” says Andhra Pradesh State Weightlifting Association president Neelamsetti Lakshmi., also a native of Voosaavanipeta.

Beacon of hope

However, not everything is lost, even in such difficult times for weightlifters in the area. A beacon of hope is seen in six places in the district —Amadalavalasa, Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Peddapadu, Godalam, and Chintuvanipeta—where over 50 professional weightlifters are being groomed at local gyms.

These weightlifters compete simultaneously in the village-level meets, and the official meets conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Weightlifting Association.

Chigurupalli Rajya Lakshmi, 38, the only daughter of Boddapati Thavudu, a renowned weightlifter, was determined to train her 12-year-old daughter Harika Raju as a professional weightlifter. She sold nine cents of land she inherited from her father in her ancestral village of Krishnapuram, abutting Amadalavalasa town in Srikakulam district.

Ms. Rajya Lakshmi, a weightlifter who competed at national-level competitions, completed a Diploma in Weightlifting from NIS-Patiala to become a professional weightlifting coach. “It did not take much convincing for my husband to agree to sell our land to see our only daughter represent the country in the weightlifting”, says Ms Rajya Lakshmi, an ace weightlifter who participated in the 17 national meets and won medals in the 12 events.

Her last meet was the Senior Nationals held seven years ago in Punjab, in which she competed in the 87-kg category. A few months ago, she quit as the weightlifting coach for girls in a tribal welfare hostel in the neighbouring Vizianagaram district to groom her daughter.

“The money raised by selling our family land is being spent on two missions: grooming my daughter in weightlifting and reviving the famed Maruthi Gym in Amadalavalasa town,” she says. She and her husband, Mr. Giribabu, an autorickshaw driver, renovated the gym where she now trains four boys and two girls, including her daughter.

Here, at Voosavanipeta, as it continued to rain, Mr. Naidu’s two sons—Anish, 9, and Ashish, 6— began playing in front of the village gym, which looked like it might collapse at any moment.

Looking at them optimistically, Mr. Naidu says, “Weightlifting is in their genes. Perhaps it will be in the genes of every child born on our soil.”

