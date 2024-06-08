ADVERTISEMENT

Chambers for new Ministers being spruced up at Andhra Pradesh Secretariat

Published - June 08, 2024 09:44 pm IST - GUNTUR

Arrangements are also being made for the swearing-in ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister; authorities are also making arrangements for the conduct of the Legislative Assembly session to enable the MLAs-elect to take oath

Sambasiva Rao M.

A policeman checking files being carried by a staff member, at the Secretariat at Velagapudi. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Officials are preparing the chambers for the incoming Cabinet Ministers at the Secretariat. They are also making arrangements for the conduct of the first session of the Legislative Assembly.

While this is so, arrangements are in progress for the swearing-in ceremony of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on June 12. He will donning the mantle for the fourth time during his political career.

The authorities are making arrangements to accommodate the new Ministers at the Secretariat at their designated blocks. Though the names of the Ministers and their portfolios will be officially known only after the formation of the Cabinet, the respective Ministries will continue to function from the existing chambers. The staff members at these chambers have removed the names of the previous Ministers and nameplates of officials concerned.

After the swearing-in of the Chief Minister and formation of the new Cabinet, the Legislative Assembly will be convened to facilitate the oath-taking of the newly elected 175 MLAs, and arrangements for the same are under way.

The State administration has already ordered for repatriation of all the ministerial staff and other officers engaged by the previous Ministers.

It is said that the officers seeking postings such as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Private Secretary (PS), Addl. Private Secretary, Personal Assistant (PA), Office Subordinate and others have already started their efforts in that direction.

Meanwhile, furniture, files and other material at the Ministers’ ‘peshis’ are being handed over to the General Administration (GAD).

