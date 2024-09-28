Chamber of Commerce urges government to allocate land for new market

Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce president Kapuganti Prakash on Saturday urged the government to allocate close to 10 acre of land for the construction of new market as the existing Prince Wallice (PW) Market is congested with narrow roads constructed many decades ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the old PW Market constructed during the British regime had hampered business activities due to lack of space, thereby, restricting the movement of vehicles carrying essential goods to the shops. According to him, lack of a storage facility is another challenge for the traders.

He said that the chamber had earlier given a representation for the development of a new market either in Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram or Vizianagaram-Gajapathinagaram route to make Vizianagaram a major economic hub.

“After the construction of an exclusive Balaji textile market in Vizianagaram Cantonment, the traffic congestion had come down in Vulliveedhi, G.T. Road and other places. Such an exclusive market is required for the transport and sale of essential goods also,” said Mr. Prakash.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.