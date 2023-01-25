ADVERTISEMENT

‘Chalo Siddheswaram Sangameswaram’ poster released

January 25, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the ‘Chalo Siddheswaram Sangameswaram’ call given by Rayalaseema activist and former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhara Reddy, publicity graffiti for the event was released here on Wednesday.

Tirupati-based Rayalaseema Porata Samithi convener P. Naveen Kumar Reddy, who released the posters, recalled that the samithi had already expressed solidarity to the cause of building a bridge-cum-barrage instead of the iconic bridge at Siddheswaram, as proposed by the Union and State governments.

“The Rayalaseema region is endowed with wealth in the form of forests, minerals and rivers, but they remain grossly under-utilised due to the continued neglect of those in power,” he said, indicating that constructing a barrage would turn the barren region fertile.

Mr. Naveen Reddy appealed to the public representatives, intellectuals, writers and the general public from the region to gather at Siddheswaram for the ‘Rayalaseema Praja Pradarshana’ slated on January 28 to extend support for the cause.

