‘Chalo Nellore’ poster unveiled

CITU urges workers to attend meet on December 15

Members of the CITU, Greater Visakha Nagar Committee, unveiled poster of ‘Chalo Nellore’ State level meeting, which is going to be held in Nellore on December 15. CITU Greater Visakha Nagar Committee president R.K.S.V. Kumar said that a large number of workers should come forward and attend the meeting which focusses on long-pending demands of workers. On December 15, there will be a huge rally from Athmakuru bus stand at 2 p.m. followed by a public meeting at VR High School Grounds.

