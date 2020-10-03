Chalo Madanapalle stir peaceful

CHITTOOR

03 October 2020 00:54 IST

The Chalo Madanapalle stir, organized by members of Mala Mahanadu, Bahujan Samajwadi Party, Left Parties along with members of some Dalit forums, was peaceful in Chittoor district on Friday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Madanapalle) A. Ravi Manohar Achari said that about 20 persons had gathered at the Ambedkar Statue Junction here to raise voice against the recent incident of attack on a Dalit youth at B. Kothakota, near Madanapalle.

“As we had already booked and registered a case on the prime accused in the episode, the agitators had dispersed voluntarily after presenting a memorandum to the Sub-Collector here,” the Deputy SP said. The official said that as there was an expectation that former MP Harsha Kumar would be joining the stir at Madanapalle, police personnel were deployed at all public junctions in Madanapalle division. However, the police had a relief after receiveing information that he was kept under house-arrest in East Godavari.