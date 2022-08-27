Challenges in veterinary orthopedics discussed in Tirupati

The speaker gave a comparative account of human and animal orthopedics

A.D. Rangarajan Tirupati:
August 27, 2022 02:27 IST

S. Thilagar, former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, inaugurating a seminar in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The speakers at the national seminar on ‘Current challenges in Veterinary Orthopedics and updates in corrective strategies’ organised by the SVVU College of Veterinary Sciences discussed at length the latest advances in the procedures.

S. Thilagar, former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (TANUVAS), in his keynote address, gave a comparative account of human and animal orthopedics and suggested the need for further studies on this developing area.

R. Reddeppa Reddy, Special Officer of BIRRD, the TTD’s orthopedics super-specialty hospital, sought collaborative work between researchers of both the streams for the benefit of animal and veterinary patients.

SVVU Dean R. Sarjan Rao and organising secretary of the seminar M. Raghunath also spoke.

