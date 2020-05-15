‘Challan’ fear grips traders

TIRUPATI

15 May 2020 23:33 IST

Government allows opening of retail outlets

While the slow relaxation of lockdown norms has started easing the economy, the arbitrary fine imposed on individual as well as retail outlets has caused fear in various sections.

The government’s decision to allow opening of all outlets barring cloth, jewellery and footwear outside the containment zones is sure to cheer the trading community, but it is received with a pinch of apprehension, in view of the challans raised and fine the outlets have been made to pay during the last week.

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner P.S. Girisha, who announced the implementation plan to the media on Friday, minced no words when he stated that any flouting of the rules such as crowding, not following physical distancing norms, not having sanitiser at the outlets would draw fine.

“Such outlets which do not maintain discipline will be fined ₹1,000 for every instance, which may go on up to cancellation of their trade licenses,” he warned.

In a new norm, the MCT has decided to keep the shops open on alternate days to control crowding. Till further instructions, the days will be remembered by way of red and blue colour painted stickers on boards to indicate it is open/closed.

Appeal to public

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Avula Ramesh Reddy appealed to the public to question themselves the need for coming out on to the streets.

While monitoring the implementation of lockdown at Vengamamba Circle, Jyotirao Phule Circle and M.R. Palle Circle, he said the relaxation was meant for essential travel and not a way of ‘relaxing’, he cautioned motorcyclists riding pillion, flouting the social distancing norm.

Any form of violation of lockdown rules would not only jeopardise the serious efforts to control COVID-19, but also facilitate carrying the coronavirus home, he added. Traffic policemen catch violators on the spot, levy fine and issue challan, giving no scope for the public to argue.