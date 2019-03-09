Challa joins YSRCP

Former MLA and A.P. Civil Supplies chairman Challa Ramakrishna Reddy joined the YSRCP in the presence of party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad on Friday.
Later, addressing the media, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said he left the TDP because of instability in that party.
Earlier, in his resignation letter sent to TDP national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, he cited personal reasons for leaving the party.
Coming down heavily on Mr. Naidu, he said the welfare measures undertaken by the government were all copied from the YSRCP. Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy also accused Mr. Naidu of trying to get rid of the voters who showed preference to the opposition parties.
He also accused Mr. Naidu of deceiving him by not keeping his word on major posts.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor