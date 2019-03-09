Challa joins YSRCP

Former MLA and A.P. Civil Supplies chairman Challa Ramakrishna Reddy joined the YSRCP in the presence of party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad on Friday.

Later, addressing the media, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said he left the TDP because of instability in that party.

Earlier, in his resignation letter sent to TDP national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, he cited personal reasons for leaving the party.

Coming down heavily on Mr. Naidu, he said the welfare measures undertaken by the government were all copied from the YSRCP. Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy also accused Mr. Naidu of trying to get rid of the voters who showed preference to the opposition parties.

He also accused Mr. Naidu of deceiving him by not keeping his word on major posts.