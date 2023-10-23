‘Chakrasnanam’ signals the conclusion of Tirumala Brahmotsavams

October 23, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Religious fervour marked the ‘Chakrasnanam’ observed on Monday signalling the conclusion of the nine day annual Navaratri Brahmotsavams at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Thousands of devotees who had patiently waited on the steps of Pushkarini (temple tank) till then plunged into the tank as the priests ceremoniously immersed the idol of Chakrathalwar into the holy waters.

Earlier, the utsava deities of Malayappa and his two divine consorts were taken out in a grand procession around the Mada streets of the Bhu Varaha temple swamy situated on the north west bank of the tank where they ceremoniously rendered snapana thirumanjanam on them amid chanting of Pancha suktas and hymns from sacred texts.

The entire religious proceedings were observed amid the supervision of both the senior and junior pontiffs of the hill temple.

TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy, Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy and several member trustees of trust board also took part in the fete.