Chakrasnanam marks the culmination of Tirumala Brahmotsavams

CJI Justice N.V. Ramana praying to the Dwajasthambam inside the temple of Lord Venkateswara on October 15, 2021. Photo: Special Arrangement  

'Chakrasnanam' was on Friday ceremoniously observed signaling the conclusion of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The festivities relating to Chakrasnanam which normally is observed at the Pushkarini (temple tank) for the second time this year organized at a makeshift pond adjacent to Ayina Mahal inside the temple in tune with the Covid-19 health restrictions.

After the completion of the mandatory formalities, Snapana Thirumanjanam was conducted upon the deities followed by the immersion of the idol of Lord Sudarsana in the tank.

Special religious proceedings will be conducted at yagasala inside the temple in connection with the ' Dwaja Avarohanam' ceremony in the night.

Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana; Supreme Court Judges Justice J.K. Maheswari, Justice Hima Kohli; Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Prashanth Kumar Misra; Judges Justice Lalitha kumari, Satyanarayana Murthy; Judges from Chattisgarh and Kerala High courts Justice P.P. Sahu and Justice P. Somarajan took part in the ceremony.


