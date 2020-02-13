Chaitanya yatra: Roja lashes out at Naidu

YSRCP’s Nagari MLA R.K. Roja has appealed to TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to compliment Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for implementing a slew of welfare schemes and steering the State on the path of development and not indulge in mud-slinging for political gain.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Ms. Roja said people of the State were heaving a sigh of relief after having undergone several ordeals during the TDP rule. Referring to Mr. Naidu’s programme to embark on ‘Chaitanya yatra’, Ms. Roja said, “ With what face will Mr. Naidu undertake the tour after voting against the proposal to set up three capitals? The people of the State are intelligent, and I am sure they will not be carried away by his deceptive tactics.”

“Though there are lakhs of beneficiaries under every welfare scheme , it is unfortunate that Mr. Naidu is indulging either in mudslinging or in politicising them to serve his political interests,” Mr. Roja alleged.

She also charged Mr. Naidu with trying to downplay the Disha police stations and Disha App, which were aimed at protecting women and school and college-going girls.