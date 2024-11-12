Chaavadikota hill, the newest destination in Maredumilli forests beckons tourists 

MAREDUMILLI (ASR DT)

Tourists of late have been exploring a new tourism circuit surrounding the Chaavadikota hill inhabited by the Valmiki and Konda Reddi tribes of Maredumilli agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh, following the closure of the Gudisa grassland by the Tourism Department for visitors.

The Chaavidikota hill is a part of a hill range and is adjacent to Gudisa, the only grassland in Andhra Pradesh that was earlier opened for tourism and regulated by the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department. However, it remains closed for tourism activities in the ongoing winter due to the extensive damage to a 12-km road stretch leading to the hill from the Pullangi point. The Forest authorities have also erected caution boards in the area indicating the perilous nature of the stretch.

The Chaavadikota hill is officially designated as a ‘Protected Forest’, about 35 km away from Maredumilli town. With proper road connectivity, the hill is nestled between the habitations of the Valmiki tribe on one side and the Konda Reddi tribal habitations on the other, offering visitors a breathtaking view of the sunrise and sunset.

New circuit

“The tourists arriving from across south India now prefer to witness the sunrise and sunset from the Chaavidikota hill. Together with the Perikavalasa waterfall, which is about six km from the hill, and the Dumpavalasa waterfall at a distance of nine km, it forms a new circuit, and is emerging as the newest destination for nature lovers,” says G. Venkateswara Rao, who operates a resort and transportation services, and is based in Maredumilli.

The Chaavadikota hill is accessible by two-wheelers and some locations support night stay. Visitors can also witness the weekly shandies on the Maredumilli-Chaavadikota route.

At the Dumpavalasa waterfall, touted to be the biggest in the Maredumilli agency, some Konda Reddi tribal families have come forward to host the visitors besides helping them as guides to explore their homeland.

The Maredumilli and Rampachodavaram-based tourist operators have started shifting their operations to the Chaavadikota hill circuit as an alternative to the Gudisa grassland.