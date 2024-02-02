ADVERTISEMENT

CGST officials seize cigarettes worth ₹3.48 crore in Anantapur

February 02, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The goods were being smuggled to Madurai in Tamil Nadu, says CGST Commissioner, S. Narasimha Reddy

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Cigarette stocks seized by CGST officials in Anantapur district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officers of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Anantapur division, have seized cigarettes valued at about ₹3.48 crore in the Anantapur district.

It was detected that 56,10,000 cigarette sticks of ‘Paris’ and ‘Gold Step Filter’ brands of Indian origin, packed in 187 cartons, were concealed behind 399 packets of matchboxes, said CGST Commissioner (Tirupati and Guntur Commissionerates) Sadhu Narasimha Reddy.

The team led by G. Anitha, Assistant Commissioner of Central Tax, Anantapur division, intercepted a container on Thursday at Marutu toll plaza on National Highway 44 in Anantapur district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was found that the vehicle was transporting the cigarettes under the safety matchbox invoice. The Anti-evasion wing of Tirupati Commissionerate is probing the case,” Mr. Narasimha Reddy told The Hindu on Friday.

During questioning, the container driver said the vehicle was coming from Patna of Bihar, and the ‘matchboxes’ were being transported to Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

“Value of the seized cigarettes worth ₹3.48 crore, along with the matchboxes, worth ₹2.39 lakh and the vehicle was seized,” the CGST Commissioner said.

Investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US