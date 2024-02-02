GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CGST officials seize cigarettes worth ₹3.48 crore in Anantapur

The goods were being smuggled to Madurai in Tamil Nadu, says CGST Commissioner, S. Narasimha Reddy

February 02, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Cigarette stocks seized by CGST officials in Anantapur district.

Cigarette stocks seized by CGST officials in Anantapur district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officers of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Anantapur division, have seized cigarettes valued at about ₹3.48 crore in the Anantapur district.

It was detected that 56,10,000 cigarette sticks of ‘Paris’ and ‘Gold Step Filter’ brands of Indian origin, packed in 187 cartons, were concealed behind 399 packets of matchboxes, said CGST Commissioner (Tirupati and Guntur Commissionerates) Sadhu Narasimha Reddy.

The team led by G. Anitha, Assistant Commissioner of Central Tax, Anantapur division, intercepted a container on Thursday at Marutu toll plaza on National Highway 44 in Anantapur district.

“It was found that the vehicle was transporting the cigarettes under the safety matchbox invoice. The Anti-evasion wing of Tirupati Commissionerate is probing the case,” Mr. Narasimha Reddy told The Hindu on Friday.

During questioning, the container driver said the vehicle was coming from Patna of Bihar, and the ‘matchboxes’ were being transported to Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

“Value of the seized cigarettes worth ₹3.48 crore, along with the matchboxes, worth ₹2.39 lakh and the vehicle was seized,” the CGST Commissioner said.

Investigation is on.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Anantapur / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.