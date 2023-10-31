ADVERTISEMENT

CGST officers, family members donate blood for Thalassemia patients

October 31, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - GUNTUR

Students, members of various clubs, NGOs also donate blood at camps organised at 18 locations in the State by the officers

The Hindu Bureau

CGST officials donating blood at a camp in Guntur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Under Swacchata Special Campaign 3.0, CGST Commissionerate, Guntur, and Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Vijayawada organised a mass blood donation camp on Tuesday for the cause of Thalassemia patients.

It was held at 18 locations across the State with the support of Red Cross, Lions Club, Rotary Club and GGH. Several college students, officers and their family members donated blood at the camps.

Sanjay Pant, Chief Commissioner, Central Tax and Customs, Visakhapatnam Zone, virtually inaugurated the camp and commended the donors for volunteering for the cause. 

Sadhu Narasimha Reddy, CGST Commissioner, told the media at the Indian Red Cross Society office in Guntur that they targeted to collect 1,000 units of blood. Several offices, colleges, clubs, and societies are actively participating in the blood donation camps, he said.

