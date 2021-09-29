‘CET must for admissions into PG programmes’

VIJAYAWADA

29 September 2021 01:25 IST

No varsity allowed to conduct separate entrance test, says APSCHE

For the first time in the State, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is organising a common entrance test (APPGCET-2021) for students seeking admission into 144 post-graduate courses including M.A., M. Com., M.Sc., M.Lib.Sc., M.P. Ed., M.Tech being offered by 15 universities in the State.

In a statement on Tuesday, APSCHE Secretary B. Sudheer Prem Kumar said that students could secure admission in any university in the State through this common entrance test, thus saving time and money. Admissions would be done through a web-based entrance test, he said.

APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy said that no university would be allowed to conduct a separate entrance test and urged students who wanted to pursue post-graduate programmes to register for the CET.

Last date extended

The last date for registration (without fine) has been extended to October 6.

For registration, students may visit www http://sche.ap.gov.in/APPGCET, he added.