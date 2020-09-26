CET in November for admission to IIITs in State, says Minister

Adimulapu Suresh releases ICET-2020 results

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has decided to conduct a Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to the four IIITs in the State in November.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Friday said the university would depart from the usual practice of admitting students based on their marks in mathematics and science subjects in Class 10 this year due to the prevailing pandemic, which necessitated cancellation of the SSC examination and declaration of all students as ‘pass’.

Syllabus

Speaking after releasing the results of the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET-2020), the Minister said the test would be for 100 marks (50 for mathematics and 50 for science) based on the Class 10 syllabus.

Mr. Suresh said efforts would be made to set up one examination centre in every mandal, besides setting up test centres in Telangana.

“The examination will be tentatively in the first or second week of November,” he said.

Six of the top 10 rank holders in the ICET-2020 belong to the SC and ST sections, and four among the 10 toppers are girls.

The toppers are Daruri Phanith, Rayudu Abhiram, B. Subhasri, Avinash Sinha, Vemula Anil Kumar, Sekharamantri Avinash, Koilada Lokeswari, Shitti Venkatesh, Sarvani GDS and Gongada Lakshmi Lavanya in that order.

Of the total 64,884 candidates who registered for ICET-2020, 51,991wrote the test and 40,890 of them passed (78.6%).

Sri Venkateswara University conducted the test on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Vice-Chancellor Satish Chandra was the Chairman and M. Srinivasa Reddy was its convener.

The ICET notification inviting applications from students seeking admission into MBA and MCA courses was released on February 29 and the examinations were conducted on September 10 and 11 in 75 centres.

As many as 352 colleges in the State offer courses in MBA. These colleges have 44,084 seats, besides 31,368 convener seats. Similarly, 130 colleges in the State have 8,558 seats, besides 6,229 convener seats, in the MCA courses.

The Minister said that the results were released in a record two weeks.

Second chance for COVID-hit

Referring to the EAMCET that was completed on Friday, he said a total 1,56,899 students had appeared for the engineering stream and 75,834 candidates had written the test for admission into agriculture and medicine streams.

The Minister said that 21 COVID-19-infected students could not write EAMCET. Six students could not write ICET for similar reason. They would be given one more chance to write the test on October 7, he added.