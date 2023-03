Cervical Cancer awareness programme on March 18

March 14, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - GUNTUR

A cervical cancer awareness programme will be organised on March 18 at Vignan’s University along with Grace Cancer Foundation and CPIO (Collective Power of One International, USA), University’s Vice Chancellor P. Nagabhushan said in a statement here on Tuesday.

Lavu Rathaiah, chairman of Vignan’s Educational Institutions, unveiled the poster of the awareness programme in the programme organised on this occasion.

Prof. Nagabhushan said that Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Director Robotic Surgical Oncologist, Satya S. Kalangi, Founder, CEO, USA-Texas, CPIO, USA-Texas, CPIO Board Specialist Member Dr. Venkata Sujatha will attend the event.

ADVERTISEMENT