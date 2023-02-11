HamberMenu
Certificate verification on Feb. 21 for candidates selected for APPSC posts

February 11, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has made available on its website https://psc.ap.gov.in the list of candidates provisionally admitted for verification of original certificates for the post of Food Safety Officer in the A.P. Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories and Food (Health) Administration.

The Commission has also displayed the list of candidates provisionally admitted for the post of Assistant Director in A.P. Survey and Land Records Service, candidates provisionally admitted for verification of original certificates for the post of Assistant Director of Horticulture in A.P. Horticulture Service, candidates provisionally selected for the post of Agriculture Officer in A.P. Agriculture Service, for the post of Sericulture Officer in A.P. Sericulture Service, for the post of Fisheries Development Officer in A.P. Fisheries Service and for the post of Technical Assistant in A.P. Police Transport Organisation.

The verification of original certificates for these candidates will be held on February 21 at 10 a.m. in the APPSC office on M.G. Road, opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Complex.

