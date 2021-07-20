Certain key elements missing in VMRDA draft plan, say resident welfare associations

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 July 2021 19:26 IST

‘Extend the date for submission of suggestions and objections till September 15’

Appreciating certain aspects of the draft master plan of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), the members of Andhra Pradesh Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (APFERWAS) alleged that certain key elements were missing.

Participating in a webinar here on Monday, they said the plan was comprehensive and covered new grounds like SDG (sustainable development goals), but certain aspects at basic zonal and ward-level were ignored. The members who participated in the webinar include Uday Shirname, Sohan Hatangadi, K.S.R. Murthy, Manjula Boyna and others.

Advertising

Advertising

The members of the APFERWAS, which has about 150 resident welfare associations (RWAs) in its fold, said that they should be included in the deliberations on the master plan, as they have a fairly better understanding of the microlevel civic issues being faced by the communities in all the six zones of the city.

They said that several points in the plan looked promising but did not lead to adequate supporting data and sometimes leading to dead ends.

They wondered whether the plan was designed with two scenarios, with and without the executive capital.

Members said that some roads in earlier plans had not been shown in the new plan. Further, several natural drains that flow through the city had not been shown in the map, they added.

The members also decided to ask the VMRDA to give a presentation with the help of larger map for better understanding, They said they would also ask the VMRDA to extend the date for submission of suggestions and objections till September 15.