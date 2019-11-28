Ceremonial lounge to make travel hassle-free for air passengers

The Central government’s much-awaited nod for developing a ceremonial lounge at the Renigunta airport will not only benefit the VVIPs visiting the temple city but also make the arrival and departure hassle-free for the common passengers.

The lounge is an exclusive space for the VVIPs, who comprise mostly political leaders, heads of State and bureaucrats, and who are normally followed by huge entourages.

In view of the heavy footfalls of VVIPs at the airport, the district administration had identified the need for a lounge akin to the one in Chennai and New Delhi way back in 2017.

The then Collector, P.S. Pradyumna, had brought to the notice of the Centre the need for a special space for the VVIPs, whose inevitable short review meetings, send-off / welcome and felicitation functions cause avoidable hardship to the other passengers.

The Union Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, earmarked 1,800 sq.m of land for the purpose.

The land would be handed over by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to the Andhra Pradesh Educational and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC) to be developed and maintained for a period of 15 years.