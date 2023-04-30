ADVERTISEMENT

CEOs of cleantech startups impressed by Sri City’s green initiatives

April 30, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

CEOs of cleantech startups observe Sri City’s green initiatives during their visit to the business city on Sunday.

A team of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), representing some of the cleantech startups in India, lauded the eco-friendly industrial climate and green initiatives at Sri City, during their visit on Sunday. The team was led by Ms. Vinni, councillor, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

CII’s energy efficiency and climate change initiative under the ‘Accelerating Cleantech Enterprises (ACE)‘ programme aims at mainstreaming cleantech startups across India. The visit by the CEOs was aimed at introducing their products to potential customers, understanding target markets and their needs, obtaining feedback and exploring collaboration opportunities with educational institutions.

Satish Kamat, president (operations), Sri City, spoke about their commitment to set up a sustainable ecosystem for building an industrial urban agglomeration in a ‘clean, green and breathe-easy’ environment on the dictum ‘work, live, learn and play.’

