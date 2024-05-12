GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CEO urges people to vote voluntarily, without fear

He urges every eligible voter to become an active part of the “festival of democracy” that comes once every five years and to contribute to strengthening the democratic system

Published - May 12, 2024 09:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena.

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena said on Sunday, May 12, that people should exercise their right to vote voluntarily and without any fear.

In a statement released on the eve of polling, Mr. Meena urged every eligible voter to become an active part of the “festival of democracy” that comes once every five years and to contribute to strengthening the democratic system. He said of the total 4,14,01887 voters who would exercise their franchise across the State on Monday, 2,03,39,851 were men, 1,10,58,615 were women and 3,421 transgender persons.

Out of the total 46,389 polling centres, 12,438 had been identified as problematic centres and elaborate security arrangements have been put in place there. As many as 454 candidates were in the election fray from 25 Parliament constituencies, and 2,387 candidates were contesting from 175 Assembly segments in the State.

He said with an aim to conduct the polling with zero violence, as many as 31,385 (75%) polling centres would constantly be monitored through webcasting in the Command and Control Centre set up at the State level.

Mr. Meena said 1. 6 lakh new EVMs would be used in the general elections being held in 46,389 polling centres in the State. Although 1.45 lakh EVMs would be sufficient, an additional 15,000 EVMs were being kept ready for use in 224 auxiliary polling centres planned to be operated, he said..

