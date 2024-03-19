ADVERTISEMENT

CEO urged to look into poll code violation by PM

March 19, 2024 04:43 am | Updated 04:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mr. Vaddi, in a letter addressed to Mr. Meena on March 18, wrote that Mr. Modi arrived to the venue of the election rally in an IAF helicopter (with the tail number ZP 5236), which was a violation of the MCC that prohibits leaders from using official vehicles for campaigning.

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee War Room Co-chairman Somasekhar Vaddi has urged Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena to look into the alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during ‘Praja galam’ at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on Sunday when he used Indian Air Force helicopter.

Mr. Vaddi, in a letter addressed to Mr. Meena on March 18, wrote that Mr. Modi arrived to the venue of the election rally in an IAF helicopter (with the tail number ZP 5236), which was a violation of the MCC that prohibits leaders from using official vehicles for campaigning.

Citing the Election Commission of India’s guidelines in the matter, Mr. Vaddi requested the officer to look into it and take action as per rules against the Prime Minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US