CEO urged to look into poll code violation by PM

March 19, 2024 04:43 am | Updated 04:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee War Room Co-chairman Somasekhar Vaddi has urged Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena to look into the alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during ‘Praja galam’ at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on Sunday when he used Indian Air Force helicopter.

Mr. Vaddi, in a letter addressed to Mr. Meena on March 18, wrote that Mr. Modi arrived to the venue of the election rally in an IAF helicopter (with the tail number ZP 5236), which was a violation of the MCC that prohibits leaders from using official vehicles for campaigning.

Citing the Election Commission of India’s guidelines in the matter, Mr. Vaddi requested the officer to look into it and take action as per rules against the Prime Minister.

