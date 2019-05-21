CEO: transparency takesprecedence over speed

The election authorities are making necessary arrangements for “a transparent” counting on May 23. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued guidelines, and the arrangements are “nearing completion.”

The ECI has made arrangements for counting at 34 places and 55 counting centres across the State. On an average, 14 counting tables for each constituency are earmarked. Depending upon polling booths, counting is taken up in 18 to 20 rounds.

The EC plans to utilise the services of as many as 25,000 persons for counting. In addition, Central election observers, returning officers would be on counting duty. Three-tier security would be provided at the centres. In a chit chat with reporters on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said necessary arrangements were being made to ensure that there was no room for suspicion and doubts during counting. There was no scope for cheating in the election process. As many as 4 lakh people were involved in conducting the elections. “How is it possible to manage all of them?” he asked.

Every Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) has three seals. The EVMs’ counting would be completed by afternoon.

The time required to announce the results depends on the number of tables and votes polled.

“Our target is accuracy in results but not speedy counting,” he said.

Code till May 27 midnight

Mr. Dwivedi asserted that the model code would be in force till midnight of May 27. The EC took this decision keeping in view that it might be necessary to conduct repolling even after counting of votes was completed. Repoll would be conducted in case there was a difference between the VVPAT slips. The EC would use its discretionary powers if the results were not conclusive in any given constituency, he said.

According to information, the ECI has asked the staff drawn for counting to reach their respective counting centres by 4 a.m. They would be informed about the constituency allotted to them 24 hours in advance. The ECI has barred the use of cellphones by staff on counting duty except for the Central observers and Returning Officers.

As per the EC orders, postal and service votes would be counted first.

More than 3 lakh postal ballots, 60,000 service votes were polled in the State. The counting of votes in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would begin at 8.30 a.m. VVPAT slips would be counted after the counting of EVMs was completed.

The EVMs’ seals would be opened in the presence of the Central observer and counting agents.