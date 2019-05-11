CEO sends Cabinet agenda to ECI

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi on Friday forwarded the proposals relating to Cabinet meeting to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for its approval.

As the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force in the State till the results of the general elections are out, the clearance from the Election Commission is mandatory.

“The proposal of Screening Committee regarding Cabinet Meeting which which was received on Friday, has been forwarded to the ECI for appropriate necessary action,” a statement issued here quoted Mr. Dwivedi as saying.

The Screening Committee headed by Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam discussed the Cabinet meeting agenda prepared by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The committee on Thursday discussed the agenda and cleared all the subjects listed by the CMO.

The agenda includes a review on Fani cyclone relief, drinking water in the State, seasonal conditions including drought and employment situation including NREGS.

Meeting on May 14

Initially, the CMO wanted the Cabinet meeting to be held on May 10 but, revised the schedule to May 14.