CEO directs CID to probe ‘false propaganda’ on Land Titling Act

May 04, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - GUNTUR 

The Hindu Bureau

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh has instructed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to probe the alleged propagation of false, incorrect and unverified allegations against the Land Titling Act through paid IVR calls by the Telugu Desam Party, on Saturday (May 4). 

Malladi Vishnuvardan, YSRCP MLA from Vijayawada Central, lodged a complaint with the ECI by enclosing a video clipping of the alleged misinformation, on April 29.  

The CID was instructed to take necessary action in the matter in accordance with the prevailing laws, and the extant instructions, and guidelines of the ECI and furnish the action taken report immediately.  

