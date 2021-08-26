Century Plyboards CMD meets Jagan

Discusses proposal to set up unit in Kadapa

Century Plyboards India Limited (CPIL) Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Bhajanka met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Wednesday.

The duo held discussions on a manufacturing unit which CPIL has proposed to set up at Badvel in Kadapa district at an estimated cost of ₹1,000 crore, with a potential to create employment for 3,000 people directly and 6,000 indirectly.

Mr. Bhajanka told the Chief Minister that the company intended to complete the project in three phases by December 2024. The target is to finish the first phase by the end of 2022. The initial production capacity will be 4,00,000 metric tonnes.

CPIL’s product portfolio includes plywood, block boards, medium density fiber boards and particle boards.

CPIL executive director Keshav Bhajanka and president (new business) Himanshu Shah accompanied the CMD.