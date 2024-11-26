 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Century-old Lolla irrigation lock to be thrown open for boating in Konaseema

Detailed Project Report to be ready by early December; the Lolla Irrigation Lock was featured in many Telugu movies and continues to be a major tourist destination

Updated - November 26, 2024 06:56 pm IST - LOLLA 

T Appala Naidu
A view of an irrigation lock in Central Godavari Delta at Lolla in Atreyapuram mandal of B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

A view of an irrigation lock in Central Godavari Delta at Lolla in Atreyapuram mandal of B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. | Photo Credit: T. Appala Naidu

LOLLA 

The B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Tourism Committee (DTC) led by District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar on Tuesday decided to throw open the Lolla Irrigation Lock for regular boating operations and traditional boating races 

Built a century ago under the Godavari Delta Irrigation System, the Lolla Irrigation Lock was featured in many Telugu movies and continues to be a major tourist destination. The lock manages the inflow into the irrigation canal and diverts the water in the Central Godavari Delta. It is located in the Atreyapuram Mandal, which is known for ‘Pootharekulu’, a sweet which recently secured a Geographical Indication Registry Tag.

Addressing the officials of Revenue Department and A.P. Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), Mr. Mahesh Kumar directed them to prepare a Detailed Project Report with a cost estimate for the boating facility, and identify qualified agencies with experience in operating boating services in the inland water bodies. The area adjacent to the irrigation lock will be leased out to the agencies to run the tourist services including boating.

“The Roads and Buildings Department and Irrigation Departments will have to finalise the proposal to ensure that there will be no threat to any irrigation facility due to operation of the boats,” said Mr. Mahesh Kumar.

Mr. Mahesh Kumar said that the DPR would be ready by early December to speed up the tourism projects including resorts in the vicinity of the Lolla Lock to explore the tourism potential of the tourism spot in Konaseema area. Joint Collector T. Nishanti, APTDC Regional Manager Mr. Pawan Kumar and Irrigation Engineers were present.

Published - November 26, 2024 06:55 pm IST

