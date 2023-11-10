Century-old Gandhi Park inaugurated after extensive renovation in Guntur

November 10, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - GUNTUR

State Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has created recreation facilities for people of all ages at the renovated Gandhi Park, which he inaugurated on Friday.

The park is located in the heart of the city, opposite the GMC administration building at Market Centre. Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy inaugurated the park along with Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, MLAs Md. Mustafa (Guntur East), Maddali Giri (Guntur West), MLC Lella Appireddy, Rajya Sabha MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and GMC Commissioner Chekuri Kirti. A large gathering of denizens and children were also present.

The GMC has spent over ₹6.50 crore on this project, according to officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the State government has planned similar parks across the State and development works are under progress.

“In this park, the GMC has taken care to protect old trees, has planted new saplings, and has vastly increased the green cover. There are amusement games for children, along with water fountains. The park also has a large ‘chess area’ in which visitors can walk and move chess pieces,” he said.

“The park has a history of over a century and has witnessed important events during the freedom struggle. Children will enjoy coming here,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.