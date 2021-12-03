Centurion varsity first convocation tomorrow

Centurion University-Vizianagaram Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju said the first convocation would be held on December 4 on the university premises.

Addressing the media here, he said that the university established in 2017 was giving top priority to skill-oriented education to meet industry demands and groom students into future entrepreneurs.

“We are able to get orders from various reputed firms, including Tata company, for our products. The university could get order for e-autos recently. The institution is also encouraging tissue culture for promotion of agriculture,” Mr. Raju said.

Registrar P.S.V. Ramarao, deans of various wings M.L.N. Acharyulu, G. Pushpalata and M. Murali were present.