Centurion University, Vizianagaram to set up agriculture, nursing and pharmacy colleges

February 08, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The new colleges will start functioning from 2024-25 academic year, says Vice-Chancellor Prasanta Kumar Mohanty

K Srinivasa Rao

Centurion University Vice- Chancellor Prasanta Kumar Mohanty showing the brochure for the new colleges, in Vizianagaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Centurion University of Technology and Management in Vizianagaram will start three new colleges —School of Pharmacy, School of Nursing and School of Smart Agriculture—in the 2024-25 academic year, Vice-Chancellor Prasanta Kumar Mohanty has said.

Addressing the media here, he said that the three new colleges would be set up with state-of-art facilities with a focus on practicals and job-oriented teaching in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

“Vizianagaram district does not have an agriculture college. The School of Smart Agriculture will offer opportunities to students to learn advanced technologies being used in agriculture,“ he said.

Mr. Mohanaty said that the university had signed an agreement with the Government Medical College, Vizianagaram to provide practical training to the students pursuing nursing programmes. “The pharmacy students will be sent to pharmaceutical companies located in Pydibhiamvaram for practical training,” he said.

