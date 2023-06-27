ADVERTISEMENT

Centurion University to train Andhra Pradesh government teachers to improve their language and teaching skills

June 27, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Constant training and certificate courses are a must for teachers, says Vice-Chancellor

The Hindu Bureau

Centurion University Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju interacting with Vizianagaram District Educational Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy and others in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Centurion University of Vizianagaram will train government teachers to improve their language and communication skills on par with national standards, according to a release from the university. Vizianagaram District Educational Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy and other officials met the University Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju who assured to extend the wholehearted support to the government in providing required training for the teachers.

Mr. Lingeswara Reddy told the Vice-Chancellor that the State government had introduced English language and CBSE syllabus in order to improve academic standards of the students. Mr. Raju said that the constant training and certificate courses were a must for teachers for the improvement of teaching skills. He said that the university had the best infrastructure for the training programmes for the selected teachers of various mandals in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US