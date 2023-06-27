HamberMenu
Centurion University to train Andhra Pradesh government teachers to improve their language and teaching skills

Constant training and certificate courses are a must for teachers, says Vice-Chancellor

June 27, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Centurion University Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju interacting with Vizianagaram District Educational Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy and others in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Centurion University of Vizianagaram will train government teachers to improve their language and communication skills on par with national standards, according to a release from the university. Vizianagaram District Educational Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy and other officials met the University Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju who assured to extend the wholehearted support to the government in providing required training for the teachers.

Mr. Lingeswara Reddy told the Vice-Chancellor that the State government had introduced English language and CBSE syllabus in order to improve academic standards of the students. Mr. Raju said that the constant training and certificate courses were a must for teachers for the improvement of teaching skills. He said that the university had the best infrastructure for the training programmes for the selected teachers of various mandals in the district.

